Q1 2024 Credit Agricole SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the CrÃ©dit Agricole First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jerome Grivet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. in charge of Steering and Control. Please go ahead, sir.



Jerome Grivet - CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A.-Deputy CEO in charge of Steering&Control Functions



Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure for me to present you these results today. Let me go directly with the presentation on Page 4, where we highlight the main messages of the quarter. The first point, of course, that we all have in mind is that we're posting the highest ever first quarter results. And the second element I also wanted to insist on is the fact that this very high level of results is both the result of, of course, the end of the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, but also -- and this has been the case since now many, many quarters,