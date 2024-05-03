Q1 2024 Corebridge Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Corebridge Financial Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be facilitating your call today.



(Operator Instructions)



After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask any questions, which you can do so by pressing star



I will now turn the call over to our host, Isil Muderrisoglu, Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. Please go ahead.



Isil Muderrisoglu - Corebridge Financial, Inc. - Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Corebridge Financial's earnings update for the first quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call are Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Habayeb, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks by Kevin and Elias, and then we will take your questions. Today's comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based upon management's