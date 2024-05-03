May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jenny Neslin - AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc - General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 for earnings call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust. With me on the call today are TJ Durkin, our CEO and President, Nick Smith, our Chief Investment Officer, and Anthony Rocheleau, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, please note that the information discussed in today's call may contain forward looking statements and any forward looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are outlined in our SEC filings, including under the headings Cautionary Statement Regarding