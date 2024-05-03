May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Arcosa, Inc., first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference call coordinator today. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Erink Drabek, Director of Investor Relations for Arcosa. Ms. Drabek, you may begin.
Erin Drabek - Arcosa Inc - Director, Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Arco's this first quarter 2020 for earnings call. With me today are Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO; and Gail Peck, CFO. A question-and-answer session will follow their prepared remarks. A copy of yesterday's press release and the slide presentation for this morning's call are posted on our Investor Relations website, ir.arcosa.com. A replay of today's call will be available for the next two weeks, and instructions for accessing the replay number are included in the press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on our website under the News and Events tab.
Q1 2024 Arcosa Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...