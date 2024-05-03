Q1 2024 Green Plains Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Green Plains, Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Following the company's prepared remarks, instructions will be provided for Q&A. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.



And I will now turn the call over to your host, Phil Boggs, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations.



Phil Boggs - Green Plains Inc - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Green Plains Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings call. Participants on today's call are Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Stark, Chief Financial Officer; and several other members of Green Plains senior leadership team. There's a slide presentation available and you can find it on the Investor page under the Events and Presentations link on our website.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions