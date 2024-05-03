Q1 2024 AES Brasil Energia SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of AES Brasil, referring to the first quarter of 2024. The presentation will be conducted by the company's CEO RogÃ©rio Pereira Jorge, and by the CFO, JosÃ© SimÃ£o, who at the end of the presentation will be available to answer any questions you may have.



You highlighted the simultaneous translation tool is available at the platform. To access it, please click on the interpretation button at the lower part of the screen and choose the language of your preference. This conference is being recorded and will be available at the Investor Relations website of the company, www -- ri.aesbrasil.com.br, as well as the presentation.



(Operator Instructions) Before proceeding, I take this opportunity to reinforce that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AES Brasil management and on information currently available to the company. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties as they refer to future events and depend on circumstances which may or may not occur.



Investors, analysts, and