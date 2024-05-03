Q1 2024 SES AI Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, all. I would like to welcome you all to the SES first-quarter 2024 business and financial results call. My name is Prika, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines are on mute for the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. (Operator Instructions).



Thank you. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Kyle Pilkington, Chief Legal Officer to begin. So, Kyle, please go ahead.



Kyle Pilkington - SES AI Corp - Chief Legal Officer



Hello everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our first-quarter 2024 results. Joining me today are Qichao Hu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our shareholder letter just after 4:00 PM yesterday, which provides a business update as well as our financial results. You'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter and today's conference call webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at ses.ai. Before we get started, this is a reminder that