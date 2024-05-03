Q1 2024 Newpark Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Mike, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Newpark Resources First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 12.30 PM. Eastern Standard Time.



The recording can be accessed by dialing 807 two three six zero six two for domestic or four zero two two two zero two six six five for international. All lines are currently muted and after the prepared remarks, there will be a live question and answer session.



If you'd like to ask a question during the Q&A segment, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If your question has been answered. You may remove yourself from the queue at any time by pressing star two. We do ask that you please pick up your handset for optimum sound quality. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Greg DonTech, Chief Financial Officer of Newpark Resources. Please go ahead.



Gregg Piontek - Newpark Resources Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President