Q1 2024 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Aldo Martinez - - Finance Manager



Thank you, Alex, and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. I'm here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with a discussion on our performance Barry will follow with more details on operating trends and capital expenditure projects, and I teach will conclude today's remarks on our balance sheet and outlook. We will then open the call for Q&A.



Before we get started, let me remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are not historical facts and are considered forward looking statements. These statements are subject to