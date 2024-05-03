Q2 2024 Johnson Outdoors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Johnson Outdoors Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to the question and answer session, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode after the prepared for question and answer session will begin. If you'd like to ask a question at that time, please press star one one on your telephone keypad. This call is being recorded, recorded Your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply drop off the line.



I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.



Patricia Penman - Johnson Outdoors Inc - Vice President, Marketing Services and Global Communication



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion of Johnson Outdoors' results for the 2020 for fiscal second quarter. If you need a copy of