Q1 2024 Civitas Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Brad Whitmarsh - Civitas Resources, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, Allis. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Yesterday, we issued our first quarter earnings release, our dividend release and a buyback announcement, along with our 10-Q, and we provided some supplemental materials. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review those items, which should all be available on our website. I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Doyle; CFO, Marianella Foschi; and COO, Hodge Walker. After our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As always, please limit your time to one question and one follow-up so we can work through the list efficiently.



We will make certain forward-looking statements today, which are subject to