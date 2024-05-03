Q1 2024 Palomar Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Palomar Holdings first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



T. Christophe Uchida - Palomar Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our earnings call. With me here today is Mac Armstrong, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Jon Christiansen, our President, is here to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 10, 2024.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future