Q1 2024 Sandstorm Gold Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 03:03PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sandstorm Gold Royalties 2024 first quarter results call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.



Please be aware that some of the commentary may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. (Operator Instructions) Mr. Watson, you may begin your conference.



Nolan Watson - Sandstorm Gold Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for calling in to our Q1 earnings call. As usual will in a few minutes, I'll hand things over to Erfan, our CFO, to review our quarterly earnings highlights. And before I do that, I would like to take the time to give an update of our business with a specific emphasis on our capital allocation plans in this current high gold