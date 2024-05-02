On May 2, 2024, Mark Rogers, the Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial) is a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Its solutions primarily cater to the electronics industry, where precision and reliability are critical.

The shares were sold at a price of $31.3 each, totaling $156,500. Following this transaction, the insider's activities over the past year include a total of 10,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $7.96 billion, with the stock's price-earnings ratio at 21.28. This ratio is below the industry median of 31.74, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AMKR is estimated at $24.40 per share, making the current price of $31.3 reflect a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells at Amkor Technology Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

