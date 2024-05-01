On May 1, 2024, Laura Miele, Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,500 shares and has not made any purchases.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

On the date of the sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were priced at $128.15, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $34.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 32.64, above both the industry median of 21.59 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc is estimated at $143.51 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 52 insider sells at Electronic Arts Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider adds to the ongoing pattern of sales observed within the company's insiders, potentially offering investors insight into their sentiment on the stock's current valuation.

