On May 1, 2024, Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial), sold 3,036 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial) operates as a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering includes trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services.

As of the latest sale, shares of Nasdaq Inc were trading at $59.89, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $35.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.04, above both the industry median of 18.9 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $51.40, indicating that with a current price of $59.89, Nasdaq Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

Insider transaction trends for Nasdaq Inc over the past year reveal 4 insider buys and 7 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment at varying stock price levels.

