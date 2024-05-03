On May 3, 2024, Michal Katz, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

PTC Inc specializes in digital transformation solutions that help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software, among other digital solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of PTC Inc were priced at $174.81, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $21.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 73.54, significantly above both the industry median of 27.45 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $151.04, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16. This suggests that PTC Inc is modestly overvalued.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for PTC Inc, there have been no insider buys and 38 insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

