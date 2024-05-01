On May 1, 2024, Aaron C. Von Staats, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 2,432 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 9,172 shares sold.

PTC Inc (PTC, Financial) specializes in digital transformation solutions that help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) software, among other digital solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of PTC Inc were priced at $175.36, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $21.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 73.54, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $151.04, indicating that PTC Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for PTC Inc, there have been no insider purchases in the past year, while there have been 38 insider sales. This pattern suggests a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than buy.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at PTC Inc provides a glimpse into the actions of high-level executives, amidst the company's current market valuation and performance metrics.

