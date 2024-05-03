On May 3, 2024, Herbert Parker, Director at TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the total number of shares owned by the insider to 4,000, as the insider had not sold any shares in the past year.

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets. The company is known for its wide range of specialty products that fulfill the unique needs of these markets.

The shares were bought at a price of $26.24, valuing the transaction at approximately $104,960. Following this purchase, the market cap of TriMas Corp stands at $1.07 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of TriMas Corp is currently 27.02, which is above both the industry median of 17.66 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TriMas Corp is estimated at $30.82 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 6 insider sells at TriMas Corp. The insider transaction trend can be visualized in the following image:

This recent acquisition by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the stock's future performance, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

