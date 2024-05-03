On May 3, 2024, Barry Smitherman, Director at CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP, Financial), sold 5,670 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP, Financial) is a public utility company that provides electricity and natural gas to customers in several states, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. The company focuses on delivering energy and related services to over 7 million metered customers primarily through its regulated electric and natural gas utility subsidiaries.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 10,670 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The recent sale occurred with CNP shares priced at $29.42, valuing the transaction at approximately $166,721.40.

The company's market cap stands at $18.84 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, based on a GF Value of $27.08.

The insider transaction history for CenterPoint Energy Inc shows an equal number of insider buys and sells over the past year, with three transactions each.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

