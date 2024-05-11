Kara West, Chief Enterprise Risk Officer, sold 1,212 shares of Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) on May 2, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Capital One Financial Corp is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a pure credit card company, it has expanded its operations to include banking and lending products for consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,574 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Capital One Financial Corp were priced at $141.87. The company has a market cap of approximately $54.39 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Capital One Financial Corp stands at 11.15, which is below the industry median of 14.71. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to the industry.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $142.83, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.99. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

