Insider Sale: President of US Markets at TransUnion Sells Shares

On May 1, 2024, Steven Chaouki, President of US Markets at TransUnion (TRU, Financial), executed a sale of 1,776 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,473 shares and has not made any purchases.

TransUnion (TRU, Financial) is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions. The company operates in multiple countries and serves various industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and others.

On the date of the sale, shares of TransUnion were priced at $73.15, resulting in a market cap of approximately $14.97 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $82.34, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and 2 insider buys at TransUnion. This trend in insider transactions can provide insights into the sentiment of key executives and stakeholders within the company regarding its stock performance.

