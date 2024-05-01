On May 1, 2024, John Rainey, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 33,052 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) operates as a multinational retail corporation that runs a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is known for its large scale and extensive inventory that includes a wide range of products such as electronics, home furnishings, clothing, groceries, and more.

As of the latest transaction, Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) shares were priced at $59.08, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $482.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.25, which is above both the industry median of 15.72 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $55.42, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This assessment suggests that Walmart Inc is Fairly Valued in the market.

The insider transaction history for Walmart Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 92 sales and no buys over the past year. This could indicate various strategic financial decisions by the insiders but does not necessarily reflect the company's future performance.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider does not necessarily signal a definitive market action but is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at Walmart Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.