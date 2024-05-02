On May 2, 2024, Carlos Iafigliola, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial), sold 10,579 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Amerant Bancorp Inc, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, which provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The bank focuses on retail and commercial banking products and services, primarily in the areas of personal, business, and corporate banking.

On the date of the sale, shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc were priced at $22.62. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $847.334 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Amerant Bancorp Inc stands at 33.25, significantly above both the industry median of 9.46 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Amerant Bancorp Inc is estimated at $35.44 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,579 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Amerant Bancorp Inc shows no insider buys and three insider sells in the same period.

This recent transaction by the insider might interest investors and market analysts, considering the company's valuation metrics and the current stock price relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.