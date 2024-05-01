Director William Hoffman Sells Shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

On May 1, 2024, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $42 per share, valuing the sale at approximately $1,619,058.

Inari Medical Inc specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of devices for the treatment of venous diseases. The company's innovative products aim to provide minimally invasive solutions to patients suffering from venous disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 361,897 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (27) compared to buys (1).

As of the latest sale, Inari Medical Inc holds a market cap of approximately $2.44 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance.

The GF Value of $105.74 suggests a significant undervaluation of the stock, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investment.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.