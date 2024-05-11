Michael Durand, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial), sold 559 shares of the company on May 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

United Rentals Inc provides equipment rental services across the United States and Canada. The company offers a broad range of equipment for rent, including construction and industrial equipment, tools, and vehicles.

On the day of the sale, shares of United Rentals Inc were priced at $674.56, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $44.39 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 18.07, which is above both the industry median of 17.77 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of United Rentals Inc is estimated at $532.11 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 559 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

