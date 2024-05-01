Insider Sale at Vaxcyte Inc: COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

On May 1, 2024, Jim Wassil, the Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial) focuses on the development of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary technology platforms to enhance the immune response and improve the protective efficacy of its vaccine candidates.

The shares were sold at a price of $61.65, valuing the transaction at approximately $184,950. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 21,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale contributes to a broader trend observed over the past year at Vaxcyte Inc, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $7.17 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the biotechnology industry. The GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are key metrics for investors to consider when evaluating the company's stock.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.