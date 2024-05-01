On May 1, 2024, Robert Larson, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), sold 24,362 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Albertsons Companies Inc operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company offers grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $20.24 per share. Following this transaction, the market cap of Albertsons Companies Inc stands at approximately $11.88 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company is 9.22, which is lower than the industry median of 15.72. This indicates a valuation lower than many of its industry peers.

Based on the GF Value, which is calculated at $21.85, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,362 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Albertsons Companies Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.