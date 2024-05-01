On May 1, 2024, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $32.12 per share.

Affirm Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The company offers a range of services that include point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app that allows for personalized shopping experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,828 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $32.12 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.72 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $42.97, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

