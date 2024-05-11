Insider Sale at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

York Charles N II, the COO, CFO, and Secretary of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN, Financial), sold 60,461 shares of the company on May 3, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc focuses on developing novel therapeutics for cancer patients. The company aims to address critical needs in the treatment of various cancers, with a special emphasis on pediatric patients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,960 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $17.88, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.5 billion.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can explore further on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.