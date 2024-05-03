Director Robert Arsov Sells 105,012 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

On May 3, 2024, Robert Arsov, Director of Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), sold 105,012 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial) operates as a video platform company, providing creators with distribution, monetization, and discovery of content. The company aims to foster freedom of speech and grow communities around shared interests and topics.

The shares were sold at a price of $6.77, valuing the transaction at approximately $710,931.24. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 255,012 shares, with no recorded purchases.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.97 billion. Rumble Inc's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. The company's valuation can also be assessed using the GF Value, which provides an estimate of intrinsic value based on historical multiples, adjusted for growth and yield.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and nine insider sells at Rumble Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling activities.

This recent sale by the insider adds to the ongoing pattern of insider transactions at Rumble Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

