Amgen Inc (AMGN, Financial) recently showcased a notable daily gain of 11.84%, yet its three-month performance indicates a slight decline of 2.93%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7, investors and analysts alike are keen to determine: Is Amgen fairly valued? This article delves into Amgen's financial health, intrinsic value, and market performance to provide a well-rounded valuation perspective.

Company Introduction

Amgen is a pioneer in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with a rich portfolio that includes treatments for anemia, immune disorders, and cancer. Notable products like Epogen, Neulasta, and the more recent Tezspire highlight Amgen's innovative capabilities. Following its acquisition of Onyx and the 2023 Horizon purchase, Amgen has significantly expanded its oncology and rare disease treatments, further solidifying its market position. This analysis begins by comparing Amgen's current stock price of $311.29 to its GF Value of $292.49, providing a preliminary glimpse into its valuation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Amgen, the GF Value suggests the stock is fairly priced at its current level. This assessment aligns with the stock's recent trading price around the GF Value line, indicating that it is neither severely overvalued nor undervalued.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. Amgen's financial strength, however, is assessed at a modest 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. This evaluation is primarily due to its low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, positioning it unfavorably within the industry. Potential investors should consider this as a significant risk factor.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Amgen has consistently demonstrated strong profitability with an operating margin of 28.01%, outperforming 94.11% of its industry peers. However, its growth metrics present a mixed picture. While its revenue has grown at an average annual rate of 6.7%, this is only marginally better than the industry median. The company's EBITDA growth rate over the past three years also suggests potential challenges in maintaining higher growth trajectories.

Value Creation: ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge a company's value creation is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Amgen's ROIC of 13.52 significantly surpasses its WACC of 6.76, indicating efficient management and profitable investment returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen (AMGN, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current price, considering its financial metrics and market performance. While the company exhibits strong profitability and effective capital management, its modest financial strength and mixed growth indicators suggest a cautious investment approach. For a deeper understanding of Amgen's long-term financial health, potential investors should review its 30-Year Financials.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.