Unveiling Expedia Group (EXPE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Expedia Group's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) recently experienced a significant daily loss of 15.25%, contributing to a three-month decline of 23.65%. Despite these setbacks, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.34. This analysis seeks to determine whether Expedia Group (EXPE) is currently undervalued, which could indicate a potential opportunity for investors.

Company Overview

Expedia Group, the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offers services for lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, and more. The company is well-known for its portfolio of brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, alongside its metasearch brand Trivago. Primarily, transaction fees for online bookings generate the bulk of sales and profits. Currently, with a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and sales amounting to $13.10 billion, Expedia's financial footprint is substantial in the travel and leisure industry.

1786630001551110144.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. For Expedia Group, the GF Value is set at $158.7, suggesting that the stock is currently modestly undervalued at a price of $115.33 per share. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus reflecting past business performance, and projected future business outcomes. If a stock trades below this line, as is the case with Expedia Group, it indicates potential for higher future returns.

1786629977706491904.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Expedia Group's financial strength is crucial for assessing risk and potential long-term gains. The company's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.65, ranking it better than 51.71% of its peers in the industry. This indicates a fair level of financial health, which is further supported by a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

1786630020014436352.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Expedia Group's profitability is robust, with an operating margin of 11.43%, ranking better than 60.68% of competitors. Despite a challenging environment, the company has maintained profitability over the past decade. However, growth remains a concern, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 78.1% of industry peers but a stagnant EBITDA growth rate over the same period.

Return on Investment Capital Analysis

An essential measure of efficiency is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Currently, Expedia's ROIC is 4.51, which is below its WACC of 10.68, indicating that the company is not generating adequate returns relative to its capital costs.

1786630038251270144.png

Conclusion

While Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, potential investors should consider both the financial strength and the challenges in growth and return on capital. For those interested in further details about Expedia Group's financials, more information can be found in its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.