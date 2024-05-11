Unveiling Cloudflare (NET)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Cloudflare's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Cloudflare Inc (NET, Financial) recently experienced a significant daily loss of 16.38%, contributing to a three-month decline of 9.98%. With a reported Loss Per Share of 0.53, investors and analysts are keen to understand whether Cloudflare is modestly undervalued. This analysis delves into Cloudflare's intrinsic value using the GF Value, providing insights into whether the current market price reflects the company's true worth.

Company Overview

Cloudflare, a prominent software company based in San Francisco, California, specializes in security and web performance solutions through a distributed, serverless content delivery network (CDN). Its innovative platform, Workers, allows clients to deploy and execute code without the need for server maintenance. Despite the recent downturn in its stock price to $74.4, Cloudflare's market capitalization stands at $25.30 billion, with sales reaching $1.40 billion. The GF Value estimates Cloudflare's fair value at $97.21, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1786630806182195200.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this model, Cloudflare's stock is currently trading below its GF Value, indicating potential undervaluation. This scenario suggests that the long-term return on Cloudflare's stock could surpass its business growth, assuming the market adjusts to the GF Value estimation.

1786630785659465728.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in a company with robust financial health is crucial. Cloudflare's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.2, although lower than 62.2% of its peers in the Software industry, indicates fair financial strength with a rating of 5 out of 10. This assessment helps investors gauge the risk of potential permanent loss.

1786630824691658752.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite its innovative business model, Cloudflare's profitability has been underwhelming, with an operating margin of -13.92%, ranking lower than 72.5% of its industry counterparts. However, the company's revenue growth over the past three years has been impressive, outperforming 90.06% of competitors in the Software industry. This growth metric is crucial as it often correlates with long-term stock performance.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Another critical financial metric is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Cloudflare's ROIC of -17.54 versus a WACC of 15.26 suggests that it is currently not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which could be a concern for value-driven investors.

1786630842953658368.png

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Cloudflare (NET, Financial) appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, offering potential for higher long-term returns relative to its current market price. However, investors should consider the company's financial health and profitability challenges when making investment decisions. For a deeper dive into Cloudflare's financials, consider exploring its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.