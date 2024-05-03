On May 3, 2024, Bradley James, Group Vice President of Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial), sold 5,558 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,658 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm known for its work in analyzing accidents and failures, and testing products and materials. The company provides services to a variety of industries and government agencies.

The shares were sold at a price of $93.77, valuing the transaction at approximately $525,000. This sale occurred when Exponent Inc's market cap was approximately $4.78 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 47.64, significantly above both the industry median of 15.635 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio indicates a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Exponent Inc is estimated at $108.18 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The insider transaction history for Exponent Inc shows no insider buys in the past year but records 11 insider sells, indicating a trend of insider selling.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.