On May 1, 2024, Scott Deboer, Executive Vice President of Technology & Products at Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 108,228 shares and has not made any purchases.

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) is a global leader in memory and storage solutions, developing innovative DRAM, NAND, and NOR technologies. These products are used in everything from computing, networking, and server applications to mobile, embedded, consumer, automotive, and industrial designs.

On the date of the sale, shares of Micron Technology Inc were priced at $110.31, resulting in a market cap of approximately $127.02 billion. This valuation reflects the company's significant presence in the semiconductor industry.

The sale by the insider occurs in a context where Micron Technology Inc has seen a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Regarding valuation metrics, Micron Technology Inc has a GF Value of $58.67, suggesting that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.88. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The above insider trend image reflects the ongoing selling pattern among the company's insiders, which could be of interest to current and potential investors.

The GF Value image further illustrates the disparity between the current stock price and its estimated fair value, indicating that the stock might be overvalued at its current trading price.

