On May 3, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 569,010 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,708,909 shares of T-Mobile US Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $165.11, giving the company a market cap of approximately $192.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 22.39, which is above the industry median of 16.48.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $146.66, indicating that with a trading price of $165.11, T-Mobile US Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

