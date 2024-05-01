On May 1, 2024, Thomas Arnst, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), sold 8,148 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,326 shares and has not made any purchases.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that runs facilities including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and related outpatient services. The company's primary focus is on providing quality healthcare services.

The shares were sold at a price of $116.1, valuing the transaction at approximately $946,876.8. This sale occurred at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $11.75 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 4.67, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 24.89.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.40, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.44. This suggests that Tenet Healthcare Corp is significantly overvalued at the current price.

The insider transaction history for Tenet Healthcare Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 9 insider sales and no insider buys.

This recent sale by Thomas Arnst continues the trend of insider sales at Tenet Healthcare Corp, providing investors with insights into the internal sentiment towards the stock's current valuation.

