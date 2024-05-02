On May 2, 2024, Benjamin Huston, Chief Operating Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 18,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company is known for its automated car vending machines and next-day vehicle delivery.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 27,408 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Carvana Co, where insider activity over the past year includes 2 buys and 28 sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Carvana Co were priced at $115.07, resulting in a market cap of approximately $14.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 56.33, above the industry median of 16.94.

According to the GF Value, Carvana Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.39, based on a GF Value of $26.21. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against its intrinsic value.

