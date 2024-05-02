On May 2, 2024, Daniel Gill, Chief Product Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 29,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,035 shares and has not made any purchases.

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company is known for its automated car vending machines and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Shares of Carvana Co were priced at $117.34 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $14.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 56.33, which is above the industry median of 16.94.

According to the GF Value, Carvana Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.48. The GF Value of $26.21 suggests a substantial premium compared to the current trading price.

The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 28 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

This recent sale by the Chief Product Officer continues the trend of insider sales at Carvana Co, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

