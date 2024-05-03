On May 3, 2024, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 478,215 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) were priced at $21.52 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of approximately $3.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.90, which is below both the industry median of 11.09 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) is $21.38, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial).

