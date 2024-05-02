Vice President of Accounting Stephen Palmer sold 5,480 shares of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) on May 2, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $88.38 per share, totaling approximately $484,142.40.

Carvana Co operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. It is known for its automated car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Over the past year, Stephen Palmer has sold a total of 11,528 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 28 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Carvana Co were trading at $88.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 56.33, which is above the industry median of 16.94.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Carvana Co is $26.21 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.37.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating market sentiments towards Carvana Co.

