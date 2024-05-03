On May 3, 2024, Jack Anders, the Chief Financial Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 35,712 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Revolution Medicines Inc focuses on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, high-value frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. This strategic focus is aimed at addressing the unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.03, valuing the transaction at approximately $400,300. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $6.85 billion, reflecting a significant presence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc is $5.33 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.51.

The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

