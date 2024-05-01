On May 1, 2024, Director Alexander Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $22.02 each.

Palantir Technologies Inc specializes in big data analytics. The company's platforms assist organizations in integrating and analyzing data to solve complex problems, ranging from disaster response to disease prevention.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 283,055 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 72 insider sells and no insider buys at Palantir Technologies Inc.

The company's shares currently hold a market cap of approximately $51.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 259.22, significantly above the industry median of 27.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc is $16.88 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation levels and the overall selling trend among insiders at Palantir Technologies Inc.

