On May 1, 2024, Thomas Krummel, Director at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial) is a medical device company that focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing innovative surgical robotic systems for use in minimally invasive surgery. The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, utilizes proprietary waterjet technology to enable precise, automated tissue removal for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

On the day of the sale, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were priced at $60, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.31 billion. This valuation reflects the company's standing and investor expectations in the medical technology market.

The insider transaction history for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern can be observed in the insider trend image below:

This sale by the insider could be part of personal financial management or portfolio adjustments. Investors often monitor insider behaviors such as this to gain insights into potential company performance and strategic shifts.

