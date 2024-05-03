Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ingersoll Rand Inc reported another record quarter, demonstrating strong execution and resilience in a changing macroeconomic environment.

The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance based on solid Q1 performance, reflecting confidence in continued growth.

Ingersoll Rand Inc successfully closed two strategic acquisitions, Ethafilter and Controlled Fluidics, enhancing its technology offerings and market reach.

The acquisition of ILC Dover, expected to close later in the quarter, has already exceeded the company's annualized inorganic revenue target, highlighting effective M&A strategy.

Ingersoll Rand Inc's Industrial Technologies and Service segment delivered solid year-over-year revenue growth and significant margin improvement.

Negative Points

Total organic orders in Q1 were down 7%, primarily due to the timing of large project orders, indicating potential volatility in order flow.

The company experienced a $15 million revenue shift from Q1 to Q2 due to customer site readiness issues, suggesting some execution risks.

Despite overall growth, the PST segment saw a decline in orders, driven by softness in life sciences and declines in China wastewater end markets.

Foreign exchange rates posed a headwind, impacting financial performance and contributing to a 1% negative effect as compared to initial guidance.

Free cash flow for the quarter declined by $49 million year-over-year, driven by higher CapEx timing and interest payment timing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's changed from a trend line perspective? Are there any areas where you're seeing better or worse trends?

A: Vicente Reynal, Chairman, CEO & President of Ingersoll Rand, noted that the only real change has been an increase in funnel activity since the last report. Despite Q1 headwinds from large projects, the global perspective on large projects remains healthy, with increased activity and improvements, particularly in China and EMEA.

Q: What are the order expectations for the year?

A: Vikram U. Kini, Senior VP & CFO, mentioned that book-to-bill was above 1 for Q1, aligning with expectations. Q2 comps are a bit challenging year-over-year, but they expect Q2 organic order growth to perform better than Q1 and to be up sequentially compared to Q1.

Q: Can you discuss the sequential trends expected for the year from an earnings perspective?

A: Vikram U. Kini explained that Q1 will likely be the highest margin expansion quarter, with levels expected to moderate later in the year. The full year guide implies more than 100 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion, ahead of their Investor Day targets.

Q: How would you characterize the large project order environment in 2024?

A: Vicente Reynal categorized it as a timing issue, noting strong funnel activity for new types of mega projects, such as petrochem expansions, indicating a healthy environment for large projects.

Q: What impact has the acquisition of ILC Dover had, particularly in terms of strategic expansion into aerospace and defense?

A: Vicente Reynal highlighted that ILC Dover provides a strong platform in life sciences and opens opportunities in aerospace and defense, leveraging existing relationships with major players like NASA and Boeing. This acquisition expands their addressable market significantly.

Q: Could you expand on the MQL trends during the quarter?

A: Vicente Reynal noted that MQL activity was strong, up 14% year-over-year in April, showing solid momentum across all regions, particularly in EMEA and the Americas. This trend is seen as a positive indicator of future business activity.

