Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) reported strong first-quarter results with robust performance across the Americas, driven by the successful implementation of the One Interface strategy.

The company achieved a significant increase in adjusted gross profit margin, up 528 basis points year-over-year, benefiting from effective pricing strategies and favorable product mix.

Interface Inc (TILE) saw a 5% increase in total company orders year-over-year, with a strong backlog up 19% year-to-date, indicating healthy demand and future revenue potential.

Investments in automation and robotics in manufacturing processes are expected to improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs, contributing to future margin improvements.

The company introduced a new brand attitude, 'Made for More', enhancing its market differentiation by emphasizing high-design, sustainability-focused products without compromising on quality or performance.

Negative Points

First-quarter net sales decreased by 2% year-over-year, primarily due to softness in the retail sector and project deferrals.

Despite overall strong order growth, there was a noted softness in orders from Australia, which faced tough comparisons from the previous year.

Interface Inc (TILE) experienced a slight decline in corporate office sales, although it was less than anticipated, reflecting ongoing market volatility in that segment.

The company's adjusted SG&A expenses increased to $86.2 million from $83.2 million in the previous year, driven by inflationary pressures.

While the company is seeing benefits from raw material cost deflation, this advantage is expected to diminish in the second half of the year as year-over-year pickups on raw materials come to a close.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the balance of price versus volumes in the quarter, particularly for carpet tile and other major categories?

A: (Laurel Hurd, CEO) - Order growth was strong across all categories, with particularly robust growth in LVT and rubber, although carpet tile also showed growth. (Bruce Hausmann, CFO) - Price increased by about 2%, while volume decreased by around 4%, leading to an overall negative 2% impact seen on the P&L across all product categories globally.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margins moving forward, especially considering the mix changes?

A: (Bruce Hausmann, CFO) - The high end of our gross margin guidance has been increased. Sequentially from Q1 to Q2, gross margins are expected to decrease primarily due to the mix, with the increase in revenue coming at a slightly lower gross profit margin due to more carpet volume, which has a lower margin compared to rubber and LVT.

Q: How is the One Interface strategy impacting the sales of rubber and LVT compared to carpet?

A: (Laurel Hurd, CEO) - The One Interface strategy, which integrates sales teams across product lines, is showing early signs of success, particularly in increasing attachment sales of rubber and LVT along with carpet orders.

Q: Can you provide insights into the drivers of the strong gross margin performance this quarter?

A: (Bruce Hausmann, CFO) - The gross margin improvement was driven by a combination of price increases, raw material cost deflation, and favorable product mix.

Q: With the leverage ratio now at 1.7 times, what are the plans for the use of the improved balance sheet?

A: (Laurel Hurd, CEO) - The focus remains on internal investments to support business growth, with continued efforts to pay down debt. The improved balance sheet also provides flexibility to explore other opportunities, including potential acquisitions.

Q: What is the expected impact of the retail segment's recovery on revenue and margins?

A: (Laurel Hurd, CEO) - The retail segment, which is about 4% of total business, is showing signs of recovery earlier than expected, starting in Q2. This recovery is anticipated to continue into Q3, impacting revenue positively, although at a slightly lower gross margin.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.