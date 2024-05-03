Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Quaker Houghton reported a strong financial performance with a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year and an 11% increase in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share compared to the prior year.

The company achieved a gross margin of 38.7%, which is a 400 basis points improvement from the previous year, indicating successful margin enhancement initiatives.

Operating cash flow remained robust at approximately $27 million, driven by improved operating performance despite a modest working capital build.

Quaker Houghton experienced volume growth in the Asia Pacific segment by a mid-teens percentage, primarily due to improvements in China and new business wins in Greater Asia.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with a net leverage ratio of 1.8x adjusted EBITDA, providing significant financial flexibility for future growth investments and shareholder value enhancement.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 6% year-over-year to $470 million, primarily due to lower selling prices and product mix, reflecting the impact of index-based contracts and softer industrial activity.

Volumes in the EMEA segment declined compared to the previous year, continuing to reflect volatile end market activity in the region.

The Americas segment also saw a decline in volumes compared to the previous year, with restrained demand in metalworking, particularly in industrial applications and packaging containers.

The company noted limited visibility and dynamic market conditions which are expected to persist at least through the first half of 2024, adding uncertainty to the business outlook.

Despite overall positive financial results, the company faces challenges in certain segments and regions, indicating uneven recovery and performance across its markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the situation in EMEA, particularly regarding the operating margin improvements and future expectations?

A: Andrew E. Tometich, CEO, President & Director of Quaker Chemical Corporation, explained that EMEA has faced persistent macro challenges, but the region has achieved its highest segment margin since Q1 2021, improving by 300 basis points year-over-year. This improvement is attributed to effective price/cost management and internal cost efficiencies. While the path to further improvements isn't linear, the focus remains on enhancing performance in anticipation of market recovery.

Q: How is the company positioned competitively in China and Greater Asia, and what are the prospects for new business in these regions?

A: CEO Andrew E. Tometich highlighted significant opportunities across Asia, with double-digit growth in China and strong performance in India and Southeast Asia. The improvement in China is part of a broader trend of sequential growth since 2023, with new business wins playing a crucial role. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on existing and new opportunities in these markets.

Q: What are the expectations for volume growth and gross margin in the upcoming quarters?

A: Andrew E. Tometich discussed expectations of volume growth due to seasonal improvements and new business wins, particularly in the Americas and APAC. Gross margins are anticipated to remain stable, similar to Q1 levels, with a focus on managing price/cost balances and raw material costs. The company aims for EBITDA growth both year-over-year and sequentially.

Q: What is the anticipated impact of foreign exchange rates on the company's performance compared to 2023?

A: Shane W. Hostetter, Executive VP & CFO, mentioned minimal expected headwinds from foreign exchange rates, estimating an impact of around 1%.

Q: Can you update us on the company's capital allocation strategy, particularly regarding M&A and balancing debt repayment with share repurchases?

A: CEO Andrew E. Tometich reaffirmed the company's disciplined capital allocation strategy, emphasizing growth through M&A, supported by a strong balance sheet. The strategy includes ongoing dividend payments, opportunistic share repurchases, and debt repayment, all aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Q: How does the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) impact the company, and is there a difference in opportunities between EVs and hybrids?

A: Andrew E. Tometich noted that both EVs and hybrids present opportunities, with EVs offering new challenges and complexities that Quaker Houghton can help address. The company is well-positioned to support customers in both areas, leveraging its expertise to meet evolving demands in vehicle powertrains.

