Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Record first quarter performance across multiple metrics including orders, backlog, sales, and EBITDA, indicating strong operational execution.

Significant year-over-year growth in sales, with a 17.4% increase, driven by robust demand in various market segments.

Successful integration and synergy realization from the Howden acquisition, contributing positively to gross margins and operational efficiencies.

Expansion of the commercial pipeline to over $22 billion, reflecting increased opportunities in marine, space, rail, and water treatment sectors.

Strong financial positioning with strategic amendments to the revolving credit facility, extending maturity to 2029 and improving terms.

Negative Points

Negative free cash flow of $136 million in Q1, although in line with internal expectations, influenced by specific cash outflows related to CapEx and divestiture fees.

A decrease in first quarter orders for Cryo Tank Solutions by 4% year-over-year, attributed to a large railcar order in the previous year.

First quarter Heat Transfer Systems orders decreased by about 30% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to large project bookings in Q1 2023.

Reported gross margin in the Specialty Products segment was lower than expected for Q1, influenced by specific project mixes and first-of-a-kind projects.

Despite overall positive performance, the company faces ongoing challenges related to global economic conditions and supply chain stability which could impact future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the drivers behind the growth in the RSL segment and its future potential?

A: Jillian C. Evanko, CEO, highlighted the significant growth in the RSL segment, attributing it to the global footprint and the ability to serve worldwide markets, which is a key contributor. The demand is driven by customers focusing on decarbonizing their facilities, particularly in the mining sector. Additionally, there's an increase in repair service retrofit activities in existing LNG facilities.

Q: How does the new EPA regulation on water impact Chart, and what opportunities does it present?

A: CEO Jillian C. Evanko explained that the new EPA regulations are expected to catalyze business in the water treatment sector. Chart is well-positioned with technologies to address contaminants like PFAS and arsenic, which are seeing increasing demand. While it may take time for these opportunities to materialize fully in the order books, the recent increase in the commercial pipeline indicates a growing market interest.

Q: What is the baseline level of orders we can expect going forward, and how does it relate to the growth rate?

A: CEO Jillian C. Evanko described the first quarter's robust order activity as a strong demand indicator, noting that the business is seeing more consistent medium-sized project orders across various markets, not just dependent on LNG or hydrogen. She expects this robust demand to continue, indicating a healthy baseline for future orders.

Q: Can you discuss the expected trajectory for free cash flow in the coming quarters?

A: CEO Jillian C. Evanko addressed the free cash flow outlook, noting that while the first half of the year is expected to see lower figures, significant improvements are anticipated in the second half due to non-repeating cash outflows and a decrease in CapEx. This ramp-up supports the company's guidance and reflects ongoing operational improvements.

Q: How is the demand for CCUS and hydrogen evolving, and what are the expectations for these markets?

A: CEO Jillian C. Evanko noted that both CCUS and hydrogen markets are seeing increased activity, often in tandem. The first quarter marked a record for CCUS orders, indicating accelerating market engagement. Hydrogen demand remains consistent, with significant global projects underway. The company anticipates continued growth in these sectors, supported by global energy transitions.

Q: What are the medium-term targets for margin improvement, and how does the integration of Howden contribute to this?

A: CFO Joseph Robert Brinkman discussed the medium-term targets, emphasizing ongoing margin improvements through cost synergies from the Howden integration and operational efficiencies. The company is confident in achieving mid-30% gross margins in the medium term, supported by a higher mix of aftermarket services and enhanced operational efficiencies.

