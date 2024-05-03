Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) reported positive revenue growth for the first time since 2015, marking a significant turnaround.

The company has successfully doubled its fiber footprint in recent years, now boasting 6.8 million fiber passings, which is 68% towards their goal of 10 million.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has grown its fiber broadband customer base by nearly 60% since 2020, reaching a record 2.1 million customers.

The company achieved a 5.4% EBITDA growth this quarter, supported by a focus on cost efficiencies and operational improvements.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has maintained a low consumer fiber broadband churn rate at 1.2%, indicating strong customer retention.

Negative Points

Despite the positive growth, the company faces ongoing competitive pressures in the broadband market, particularly from cable and fixed wireless access (FWA) providers.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) disclosed a cyber incident that impacted some of its IT systems, although it was contained without expected material financial impact.

The company is still in the process of a strategic review, which has delayed their investor update initially expected in Q2, indicating potential uncertainty in long-term strategic direction.

There are ongoing challenges with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) roll-offs, which could potentially impact customer base stability and growth.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) is still managing the decline of adjusted EBITDA from copper products, which declined 2% year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic review and its potential impact on the timing of the analyst meeting?

A: Nicholas Simon Jeffery, President, CEO & Director of Frontier Communications, explained that the strategic review is exploring options like operational optimizations, strategic partnerships, and mergers. The review's outcomes could influence the timing of the investor update, initially expected in Q2 but possibly moving to Q3 to incorporate insights from the review.

Q: What are your observations on base fiber penetration and competitive landscape?

A: Nicholas Simon Jeffery noted that in their most mature markets, fiber penetration has increased from 40% to 45% over three years, demonstrating strong market acceptance despite full competition and fixed wireless access (FWA) presence. This suggests potential for even higher penetration across their footprint.

Q: How do you view the industry's shift towards convergence and the role of third-party fiber overbuilders?

A: Nicholas Simon Jeffery discussed the inevitability of market convergence in the U.S., driven by cable operators. He mentioned that Frontier's strategy might include a mobile bundle if necessary, based on customer acquisition and churn rates. Regarding overbuilders, he sees limited activity due to the vast opportunities in less competitive areas, suggesting a strategic focus on enhancing their existing footprint rather than expanding new access through open networks.

Q: Can you discuss the revenue growth trends and expectations for the business segments?

A: Scott C. Beasley, CFO, highlighted that Q1's revenue growth sets a positive trajectory for the year, with consumer revenue expected to accelerate and business and wholesale revenues to remain stable. This trend supports their guidance for overall revenue growth in 2024.

Q: What are the implications of the recent cyber incident on operations and customer relations?

A: Nicholas Simon Jeffery acknowledged a cyber incident that temporarily impacted their IT systems. He praised the IT team's response in swiftly mitigating the issue, with no expected material financial impact. This demonstrates Frontier's resilience and preparedness against IT security challenges.

Q: How does the introduction of a 200-meg plan fit into your broader strategy, especially concerning ACP customers?

A: Nicholas Simon Jeffery described the 200-meg plan as part of a broader strategy to cover all market segments, including entry-level users who might benefit from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This plan is seen as a pilot to adapt and learn from different market needs, ensuring comprehensive service offerings across all customer segments.

